May 4, 1994—Aug. 30, 2022

Jeffery Michael Gonzales passed away Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Huntsman Cancer Institute from a rare bone cancer called Ewing’s Sarcoma. At the time of his passing, he was surrounded by his mother, brother, uncle, and aunt.

Jeffery was born on May 4, 1994, in Jerome Idaho to Julie and Jesse Gonzales. He graduated from Canyon Ridge High School in 2013. He enlisted into the United States Air Force in 2016 and was stationed at Ellsworth Air Force Base in South Dakota. He deployed twice for six months each time. First to AL Dhafra in the United Arab Emirates and then to Kuwait, both are in the Middle East. He was Honorably Retired as Staff Sargent Jeffery M Gonzales due to his service-related injury of the Ewing Sarcoma.

Jeffery was an amazing young man, but most of all, an amazing son and brother. He always thought of others and their feelings above his own. He did it without even thinking. It was who he was inside and out. He faced every challenge placed before him head on and with a positive attitude without hesitation, no matter what it was.

He enjoyed gaming online with his friends and used to say it was the next best thing next to being there in person. He enjoyed camping with his friends whenever he was able to. He cherished the times he spent with his brother, sister-in-law, and nephews. He was the best at movie quotes and one liners with his brother and sister laughing for hours about it.

Jeffery, without even realizing it, has had an impact on everyone he has been in contact with in his short 28 years on this earth, including the staff at Huntsman Cancer Institute. The fourth-floor nursing staff was especially affected by Jeffery. They would fight over who was assigned to him, wanting to be the one to take care of him for their shift, day, or night.

Jeffery is survived by his mom, Julie Dewitt; dad, Jesse Gonzales; brother Jesse “Buddy” (Amber) Gonzales; nephews: Brevyn, Lexyn, Boston and Nixon; sister, Janeece Gonzales and her son Ayden Chapa; uncle Michael (Rachel) Bosma and their sons: Logan, Brant, Connor, and Sebastian; uncle Greg and his children: Jacob, Scott, Ashley, Sarah and Kaitlyn; grandmother, Vonnie Glover; and many other uncles, aunts and cousins.

A viewing is being held at White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel, 2466 Addison Ave. E, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, on September 9, 2022, from 6 pm-8 pm.

Funeral services will be held at Lighthouse Christian Fellowship, 960 Eastland Drive, Twin Falls, Idaho 83301, on Saturday September 10, 2022, at 10 am followed by the burial at Sunset Memorial Park, 2296 Kimberly Rd., Twin Falls, Idaho 83301. You may leave condolences at whitereynoldschapel.com.