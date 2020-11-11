Born on April 21, 1929, to John Leo and Isabell (James) Paul in Driggs, Teton, Idaho, Jeannette Paul Gailey was a loving, caring soul from the start. She was the youngest of 7 siblings and was raised by a single mother. Jeannette’s father died from illness just 3 months after she was born. She was baptized and confirmed a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in 1937. Throughout her life, she was devoted and dedicated to God and her family. Starting school at Rexburg and graduating from Ogden High, she chose to further her education by attending Weber College, where Jeannette met Max Gailey. They were married on October 25, 1947 in Ogden, Weber, Utah. Jeannette then chose to leave college and focus more on her family and church service. She and Max raised two boys, Max Dewayne and Richard Lee Gailey. They moved from Ogden and eventually settled in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jeannette was loyal and dedicated to those she loved and always helping her family stay on their feet. She truly cared and loved them deeply and unconditionally. Sadly, losing her husband in 1984, she pressed on with a strong mind and persevered through all of the tough times. Jeannette worked a few steady jobs but then ended up working at the genealogy library for the remainder of the time she was able to work. She loved family history research, as well as serving as a patron in the temple. As a faithful member, Jeannette went to church every chance she could and served in any calling she was given. In 2003, a little angel, Aunica Gailey, entered Jeannette’s life filling it with joy and giving it purpose. She helped raise Aunica, as one of her own, though Aunica was actually Jeannette’s great-granddaughter. Everyone knew Jeannette by name. She was often seen at church functions with her jello salad or cookies and Aunica by her side. Stubborn and bull headed, Jeannette refused to succumb to breast cancer and was a brave survivor. She was the sweetest lady that you could meet, and she enjoyed your company. Passing away with the sunrise, Jeannette left behind 2 sons, many nieces and nephews, 6 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.