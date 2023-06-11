June 3, 1932—March 11, 2023

BOISE — It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Jeannette Louise Robbins, our loving mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. Jeannette passed away peacefully surrounded by loved ones on May 11, 2023, in Boise, Idaho.

Jeannette was born on June 3, 1932, in Shoshone, Idaho. She attended Shoshone schools from grades 1-12, where she participated in band and other activities. She graduated in 1950 and then went on to receive a certificate in Stenography from Twin Falls Business School the following year.

In June of 1951, she married Floyd Hall (a 1949 SHS graduate) who was enlisted in the U.S. Air Force. Together they had five children: Pamela, Sharla, Della, Alan and Neil. She married George Robbins on February 23, 1978. George had four daughters of his own: Julie, Carol, Susan and Mary.

Jeannette spent most of her life in small towns in Oregon, first with Floyd Hall as he moved with the Air Force, attended college and worked for the U.S. Forest Service, and then with George Robbins as he moved to different school districts as a School District Superintendent.

For many years, Jeannette worked as a Deputy Clerk for school districts in both Hines and Amity, Oregon.

In retirement, George and Jeannette spent their summers in Boise, Idaho, where she and her sister Lois would hunt for bargains at the local thrift stores and garage sales. They wintered in Yuma, Arizona, where they were part of the Palm Desert Estates community, enjoying many community activities, including Bridge, shuffleboard, swimming and attending weekly musical Jam sessions and church services.

Jeannette loved to travel, camp, fish and spend time with her family. She could also be found reading a good mystery novel, playing card games, listening to old hymns, tending her flowers or watching the Lawrence Welk show.

Jeannette was preceded in death by her father, Tipp Strunk, mother, Agnes Alexander, sister, Lois Webb and her loving spouse, George Robbins. She is survived by her children, Pamela Mayo-Phillips (Tim), Sharla Futrell (John), Della Nixon (Mike), Alan Hall (Lisa), and Neil Hall (Glynnis). She also boasted about her 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren!

A graveside service will be held Sunday, June 25, at 1:00 pm at Shoshone Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Idaho Gold Star Families Memorial Monument https://idahogoldstarmemorial.com/donate.