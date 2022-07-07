April 27, 1933—June 22, 2022

HARVARD — Jeanene Bonnie (Slatter) Annest passed away on the 22 of June 2022 in Coeur d Alene, Idaho at age 89. Jeanene was born in Filer, Idaho on April 27, 1933.

She is survived by her son, James Annest of Harvard, Idaho; and Susan and Robert Colvin, daughter and son-in-law, of Coeur d Alene; she is also survived by eight grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren; and was preceded in death by two of her children.

Jeanene was a graduate of Idaho State University where she received her Bachelor of Arts in Education in 1967. She went on to teach high school and later became a home extension agent in Lincoln County in southern Idaho.

Jeanene lived in Moscow, Idaho and Pullman, Washington in the early 1980s where she worked for fraternities and sororities on the campuses of University of Idaho and Washington State University.

In the late 1980’s, through much planning and hard work, she established her own “homestead” in Harvard, Idaho—a place she called home for the rest of her life. There she enjoyed her business of breeding, selling and boarding Dobermans. She took great pride in the dogs she raised and had many friendships from the great people who bought her puppies.

A family memorial will be held in early August in Filer, Idaho near her mother’s resting place.