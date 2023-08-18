March 9, 1941—August 17, 2023

TWIN FALLS—Jean V. Boyd “Jeanie” passed away August 17, 2023 due to complications from Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born March 9, 1941, Jean V. Root to DeHart Arthur Root and Velna J. (Shaw) Root, sister to Eddie in St. Helens, Oregon. She often described her childhood as a happy one. Her parents worked hard to provide for their family and passed the values of hard work and love for family on to their children. Jeanie’s mother was a great seamstress and cook and passed these skills to Jeanie, with many of the recipes still in the family.

After high school, Jeanie met a tall and handsome Army man at a dance at the Beach Club. They both said they fell head over heels and would eventually marry. She married Richard F. Boyd “Dick” on February 27, 1960, at Lakewood. Jeanie was the ultimate Army Wife. The couple was stationed all over the United States and abroad in Germany. They welcomed their beautiful daughters Cindy Jean in 1961 and Cheryl Pauline in 1963. As long as they were together, they would make home wherever they landed, even in China Lake, CA, their last station.

Upon Dick’s retirement from the Army in 1977, they decided to move to his hometown of Twin Falls, ID. They were excited to plant some roots and be closer to family. In Twin Falls, Jeanie found her place. She became a member of the AO chapter of PEO, serving as her chapter’s president, she and Dick became active members of the Twin Falls Country Club, and they were proud members of the Twin Falls Reformed Church, where Jeanie loved her Bible study group. They were involved in many charitable organizations and thoroughly enjoyed their community.

Jeanie worked as an interior decorator and loved it. Family and friends would often consult her for her designing eye and talent. Her home was where she would try out all her newest decorative ideas and was always beautifully and elegantly put together. Christmas, holidays, and family gatherings were always special to Jeanie. She went above and beyond to beautifully decorate her home and made every meal or treat with all of her family and friends in mind. Jeanie discovered a love of painting and, of course, was a natural. Her family still proudly displays her artwork in their homes. She and Dick also enjoyed traveling after he retired from civilian life. Israel and Europe were her favorite destinations.

She is survived by her loving husband of over 60 years, Dick; brother Eddie (Judy) Root; daughters, Cindy (Dan) Allen, and Cheryl (Dave) Swisher; five grandchildren: Courtney Allen, Ryan Allen, Drew Swisher (Mel Frogh), Julie Kose (Atakan); one great-grandchild Conner Allen (one great-grandchild on the way). She is preceded in death by her parents DeHart and Velna.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at Copper Creek Assisted Living and Memory Care. You cared for our family as if she were your own. Ceci and Lela thank you for your guidance, kindness, and support. A special thanks to Aspen Ridge Home Health & Hospice and to Laura, Michelle, and Alicia. You have provided us with such compassion. We have felt your love in the care you’ve provided. Your passion for your work has not gone unnoticed.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, August, 26 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church. 1631 Grandview Drive North in Twin Falls. The service will start at 11:00 AM. Please join the family to celebrate Jeanie’s life.

Ephesians 5:2 Live a life filled with love