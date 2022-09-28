Jean LaRee Buttars

Nov. 5, 1936—Sep. 27, 2022

Our beloved Jean LaRee Moon Buttars passed away Tuesday, September 27, 2022 at Ashley Manor in Jerome. Jean was born November 5, 1936 to Clifton Merle and Luella Mary Wylie Moon. She grew up mostly in Egin Bench near St. Anthony, Idaho. She graduated from South Freemont High and obtained her teaching certificate from Ricks College. Jean married Jack Lavar Buttars on December 20, 1957 in the Idaho Falls Temple.

Jean learned to shoulder a great deal of responsibility early in her young life due to her family circumstances. The skills she developed served her well as she worked in several capacities to help support her husband and children. She taught school, ran a home-based kindergarten, and worked in materials management. She kept hearth and home together during the summer while Lavar completed several summer school sessions to finish his master’s degree.

Jean was a talented homemaker. She loved and supported her family in any way she possibly could. She could make a delicious meal out of almost nothing, decorate beautiful wedding cakes, create many holiday goodies and candy, make a perfect pie crust (a talent which, sadly, was not passed down to her daughters), and could can or preserve almost any produce or food item which came her way. Jean was a masterful seamstress. She made most of the family’s clothing items and created beautiful quilts. Many of the quilts were given as gifts or sold at church bazaars and auctions to raise money for the church building fund. Jean and Lavar created a treasured family holiday tradition of fruitcake baking. The family gathered the day after Thanksgiving to cut up gumdrops and start the fruit cake process. There are many fond memories of baking or cooking together as both immediate and extended family in order to share some holiday cheer with one another and the neighborhood. Jean encouraged a love of reading, art, and music in the home. She also loved to oil paint landscapes and tend to her roses.

Jean had great compassion and charity. She was constantly thinking of and serving others. She often invited her children to participate with her. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She served in many different callings. Jean loved her Savior and was a devoted disciple in spite of her many health challenges. One of her favorite memories was serving as a tour guide at the Twin Falls Temple open house. She was miraculously blessed with better health as she did so.

Jean is lovingly referred to by her family as “the Energizer Bunny” due to her non-stop work and service. More recently this nickname took on an additional meaning as she survived several close brushes with death. We are deeply saddened at her passing but take comfort and joy in knowing she is “safely home” with Lavar and is no longer suffering.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Lavar; her parents; her sister, June; and brother, Larry. She is survived by her four daughters: Lori, Elaine (Ken Robinson), Nancy, and Sheron. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Reann (Jed Anderson), Rob (Marika) Robinson, and Nicole (Ethan) Evensen. She leaves behind 13 great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, multiple cousins, and many friends.

Special thanks to Jean’s friend and caregiver, Anna Donebedian, Jerome Family Medicine, Shirley and Laura from Enhabit Hospice, and the staff at Ashley Manor in Jerome for their kind and loving care of Jean.

Jean preferred to stay quietly in the background during her life and requested the same for her services. No public viewing will be held per her request. A graveside service will be held at 3:00 p.m. Friday, September 30, 2022 at the Jerome Cemetery. A small family luncheon will be held following the service in the church building located at 825 East Avenue B.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Humanitarian Fund or a charity of your choice.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.