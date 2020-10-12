Jean Isabel Shaw Johnson

November 16, 1928 ~ October, 05, 2020

Jean Isabel Shaw Johnson passed away October 05, 2020 at her home in Shelley, Idaho with all three of her children at her side.

Jean was born November 16, 1928 in Hayden, Colorado, the daughter of Benjamin and Isabel Shaw. The family moved to Salmon, Idaho and that is where Jean was raised. She attended the Salmon Schools. Her childhood was one of hardship and she learned early in life to survive with little.

Jean married the love of her life, Leon H. Johnson, on August 23, 1943 in Missoula, Montana. They were married for 57 years until his passing in June, 2000. They were the parents of two sons and a daughter.

During the early years of their marriage they lived and ranched with Leon’s parents in the Lemhi Valley near Salmon. In 1945 the entire family moved to Challis, Idaho where they leased a ranch in Round Valley, east of Challis. Jean often told stories of the cold winter they survived that first year. They later purchased a ranch with Leon’s brother, Lynn, also in Round Valley. Jean was a great example of a helpmate as she was always at Leon’s side in the field and still managed to care for the home and kids and provide meals.