Jean Ellen Hollifield

Feb. 3, 1932—Aug. 27, 2022

JEROME — Jean Ellen (Kistler) Hollifield passed away peacefully at her home on August 27, 2022. Jean was born at the farmhouse of Albert and Delma (Letner) Kistler during a raging blizzard in Red Cloud, Nebraska on the night of February 3, 1932. Times were tough, as it was during the great depression. The family decided to move to Idaho to find a better life, eventually settling in Filer.

Jean started school at the age of five and walked two miles to school with her sister, Ermina, every day. She loved learning and continued her education at Filer High School where she played the clarinet in the marching and pep bands and sang in the choir. Jean loved music! Jean went on to attend college at Twin Falls Business College and later the Southern Idaho College of Education in Albion.

Jean married Gordon Hollifield on June 17, 1953. After they were wed, the couple moved to San Diego where Gordon was in the Navy. When Gordon was discharged, they moved to the family farm in Jerome, Idaho and began their lives as farmers. Jean and Gordon were married for 52 years before Gordon passed away in 2005. Their family grew with the addition of three children, Karla, KayLynne, and James Gordon “Jim”.

Jean began working at Idaho First National Bank when the bank moved to Jerome and worked there for nearly twenty years. She enjoyed watching new businesses start up and become successful and enjoyed working with young farmers and watching them progress. She retired from the bank in 1991. J

ean was also a very active member of the community. She loved volunteering with St. Benedict’s Hospital Auxiliary, judging at the county fair, and participating in events with First Presbyterian Church of Jerome. She volunteered with and donated to multiple children’s charities and was a great supporter of the MV Junior Golf Association and the Jerome High School Booster Club.

Her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her greatest joy. She spent hours playing ball in the backyard, attending sporting events, and musical performances. Jean enjoyed all sports and was a die-hard John Elway fan. She also loved collecting Hallmark ornaments, Elvis Presley memorabilia, Barbie dolls, and coins.

Jean is survived by her three children, Karla Tarbet, KayLynne (Jeff) Rolig, and Jim (Nancy) Hollifield; seven grandchildren, Steve (Autumn) Tarbet, Kyle (Kale) Tarbet, Kent (Kenzey) Tarbet, Zach Abels, Stacy (Kolton) Woodbury, Jordann (Keaton) Massie, and Jake (Lexi) Hollifield; and eleven great-grandchildren. Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Gordon Hollifield; her parents, Albert and Delma (Letner) Kistler; sisters, Ermina and Audrey; brothers, Albert “Buddy”, Ike, Jim, and Mike Kistler; and son-in-law, Dee Tarbet.

The family would like to thank the staff at St. Benedict’s and Visions Hospice for their compassionate and attentive care.

A viewing will be held from 5:00 pm until 7:00 pm, Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave., Jerome. Funeral service will be held at 11:00 am, Thursday, September 1, 2022 at Farnsworth Mortuary, with graveside service to conclude at Jerome Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to a charity of your choice in Jean’s name.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.