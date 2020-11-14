June 6, 1930 ~ November 11, 2020
Jean C. Talbot, 90, passed away peacefully Wednesday, November 11, 2020 at Evergreen Assisted Living in Buhl, Idaho.
Jean is survived by her children, Rod Nelson of Buhl; and Mary Nelson Nungester of Buhl; four grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and three great great grandchildren.
Jean’s family wants to thank the caring people of Evergreen Assisted Living for their guidance to the family and loving care of our Mom.
A viewing will be held from 5 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020 at Farmer Funeral Chapel, 130 9th Ave N, Buhl. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m., Wednesday, November 18, 2020, at West End Cemetery, 1574 E 4150 N, Buhl.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jean’s memorial webpage at www.farmerfuneralchapel.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.