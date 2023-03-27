Jan. 1, 1988—March 21, 2023

KUNA — On Tuesday, March 21, 2023, Jayson Theodore Ashcroft, 35, unexpectedly passed away at his home in Kuna, Idaho. Jayson was born to Jody Ashcroft January 1, 1988 at Magic Valley Regional Medical Center in Twin Falls, Idaho. He was the only New Year’s baby born that year at MVRMC.

Jayson was a fun and happy little boy. As the baby and only boy in his small family, he was adored by his mother and two sisters-and he knew it. Jay attended Twin Falls Head Start, Morningside Elementary, O’Leary Junior High and Twin Falls High School. During these years he played soccer and football, as well as some baseball and basketball.

As a child, he proved to be wise beyond his years, and don’t forget the mischief! From a very young age Jayson was quick to make friends, and his interests were as numerous as his friendships. He loved cars, all genres of music, online gaming, sports, and his dogs. He was an avid bowler and golfer.

As a young kid you could find Jay watching Nick at Night or old westerns; he loved “I Love Lucy” and “South Park”. Jayson excelled in anything he put his mind to, he was smart, loved to talk, laugh, and joke. He was quick-witted, and some might say he could sell ice to an Eskimo.

He loved outdoor recreation and last-minute adventures, big or small. He was supportive of the many activities his nieces and nephews participated in, and always happy to lend a helping hand; he liked to be helpful.

Jayson is survived by his mother, Jody, sister, Jillian (Jon) Worden, sister, Jessika (Troy) Kerschensteiner, nephews: Bridger and Troy, nieces: Jocelyn, Brynlee, Kylie, and Audrey Joy. The last months of his life were spent with his family and his partner Kevra Hall. He is also survived by several aunts, uncles and cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Theodore Blaine and Nellie Ashcroft.

In his short life, he also experienced the loss of several close friends. Jayson has left us far too soon, and will be terribly missed by his family. Please join us in celebration of Jayson’s life Saturday, April 1, 2023 at Parkes Magic Valley Funeral Home in Twin Falls. Viewing 11:00 am Service 12:00 noon.