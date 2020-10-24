Jay Lamb Nielsen

After graduation his family moved to Twin Falls where he worked for Utah Mortgage Loan. In 1966 he moved to Albion and took a job as President of D.L.Evans bank. In Albion he was active in both civic and professional committees; serving on City Council as well as multiple Bankers Associations, Chamber of Commerce, and the Cassia Memorial Hospital Board of Directors.

After his time with D.L. Evans, he became President and CEO of the Treasure Valley Bank in Fruitland, Idaho. Jay and Lillian eventually returned to Twin Falls where he took on the role of being a Commissioner for the Idaho Commission of Pardons from 1992-1998 and from 2005-2013. He also served as development director for the Boy Scouts of America.

He loved the gospel of Jesus Christ and strived to serve the Lord. He served in Bishoprics, Stake Presidencies, and various other callings within the church. Additionally, he and Lillian served a mission in the Las Vegas West Mission from 1998-1999. He tried to exemplify Christ like qualities and share his love of the gospel with others.

In his spare time Jay enjoyed farming; he could often be seen driving around on his Ford tractors. In his younger years he raised cattle and used his strong work ethic to teach his children the value of “getting their hands dirty”. He also loved to watch professional sports and would cheer for the teams that he loved.