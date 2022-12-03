Jay Earl Naegele, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.
The family would like to kindly encourage anyone with a fond memory, experience or story about Jay to please share a card or note as they continue to recollect on what a wonderful man he was. These stories will be cherished through the years to come. Please send to: White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel ATTN: Jay Naegele 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.