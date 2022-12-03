 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jay Earl Naegele

Jay Earl Naegele

Jay Earl Naegele, 83, of Twin Falls, passed away Wednesday, November 30th, 2022 at his home. Funeral arrangements are under the care of White-Reynolds Funeral Chapel.

The family would like to kindly encourage anyone with a fond memory, experience or story about Jay to please share a card or note as they continue to recollect on what a wonderful man he was. These stories will be cherished through the years to come. Please send to: White- Reynolds Funeral Chapel ATTN: Jay Naegele 2466 Addison Ave. E. Twin Falls, ID 83301.

