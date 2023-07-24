April 1, 1933—July 20, 2023

FILER — Jay Allen Moyle, of Filer, passed away July 20, 2023, at the age of 90, with his irrigation boots on changing water on the farm in Filer that he and Barbara started in 1966. Jay was born on April 1, 1933 to “Harry” Emmett Moyle and “Alice” Norma Bounous in Alpine, Utah. Jay’s family moved to Heyburn during his school years and he graduated from Heyburn High School.

He enlisted in the Army for 2 years and served at Fort Lewis in Tacoma. When he returned to Heyburn, he married the love of his life, Barbara Lee Holden on May 24, 1960.

Jay is the father to 3 children, Allen (Karla) Moyle, Dean (Kelly) Moyle, and Tina Moyle Sutton; grandfather to 6: Kevin (Taylor) Moyle, Rodney (Kirbie) Moyle, Rex Moyle (Bailey), Shelby (Andy) Chacon, William Sutton and Macy Sutton; he is the great-grandfather to: Demi Jay Moyle, Jay Roger Moyle, Von Howard Moyle and baby girl Wesley Moyle coming in October.

Jay’s life was an adventure. His father died at a young age, and as the eldest child he had the responsibility of continuing the family mink farm. While running the farm in Burley, the family decided to expand to Durango, Mexico. He and Barbara made many trips to Durango, and his second son, Dean was born in Mexico. After that endeavor, he and Barbara decided to move to Filer and build a mink farm on Rock Creek. They chose Filer to be closer to the trout farms and Berties Poultry Plant. The farm is still operating, and Jay’s sons and grandsons followed in his footsteps in the mink business.

Jay was an avid pilot and gun collector. He started flying when he was 16 and was still flying his Bonanza V-tail into his eighties. In the early 60’s, the family bought a P51 Mustang. In his 20’s, Jay had a few close calls in it. He put it in a stall at 5000 feet above the ground and the handbook said 10000 feet. He recovered in the nick of time, after a few other close calls and the Burley airport being too short his mother told him to get rid of it. Other planes he flew were a Twin Beech that made many trips to Mexico hauling mink. The plane had one parachute so passengers flew at own risk.

Jay had an impressive Winchester gun collection. They all had shiny bores, were sighted in and had shells reloaded and ready to go. Jay made each grandchild a Winchester 30-30 with their initials inlaid in gold that they received on their 13th birthdays, they got more elaborate with each gun.

He enjoyed hunting with his family and many close friends. Jay had gone to Africa on three different trips, his goal was to shoot a Cape Buffalo with a Winchester 405 iron site, which he got done at the age of 80. He shot multiple big horn sheep and elk, many shot at Long Tom Lookout, and Indian Creek in the Middle Fork of the Salmon. His friend Robin and son Dean made sure he kept hunting bears and cougars into his 80’s.

He restored multiple antique autos, also helping his children and grandchildren restore cars of their own. His collection included a 1948 Ford, which was his deer hunting rig that he could ride his tote goat in one back door and out the other side; a 1941 Lincoln Continental 2 door sedan; a 1956 Thunderbird, paid for with 10 cent jack rabbit hides; and a 1971 Cadillac El Dorado convertible. In November of 1955, while driving the T-bird he got the only speeding ticket of his life.

Jay was an avid reader and loved historical books. He could relay facts that he had learned in perfect detail. Jay always had a story for every occasion. He will be truly missed by everyone he came into contact with.

Jay is survived by brother, Lee (Marta) Moyle, sister, Ronda (Chuck) Crockett, sister, Joan (Greg) Serrao, and sisters-in-law, Dona Mann and Cindy Moyle. He is also survived by all his children, six grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit with the family at Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home, 2551 Kimberly Road in Twin Falls on Wednesday July 26, 2023, from 5:00-7:00 PM. There will be a Celebration of Life at the Twin Falls Reformed Church, 1631 Grandview Drive North, Twin Falls, on Thursday July 27, 2023, at 10:00 AM. Burial with military honors will follow the services at 3:00 PM at Paul Cemetery in Paul, Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Snake River Elks in Jerome, Idaho.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online in Jay’s tribute page at https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com.