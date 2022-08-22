RUPERT — Jay A. Schenk, 76, of Rupert, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home in Rupert. He was born in Rupert, Idaho to Bill and Vera Schenk and joined a brother Glen.

Jay served with the U. S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968 in the artillery division.

Jay loved to travel and saw lots of countryside. His favorite pastime was lottery tickets and Jackpot always made him smile to sit and play poker. He had a love for farms and animals.

Jay is survived by his daughter Brooke (Ray) Garcia, grandson Dakota Matthews, step grandkids Ashley, Austin and great-grandkids Cobain, Atreyu, Sage and Octavia.

A graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 with Pastor Dan Hendricks officiating. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.