 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Jay A. Schenk

  • 0
Jay A. Schenk

RUPERT — Jay A. Schenk, 76, of Rupert, passed away Friday, August 19, 2022 at his home in Rupert. He was born in Rupert, Idaho to Bill and Vera Schenk and joined a brother Glen.

Jay served with the U. S. Army in the Vietnam War from 1966 to 1968 in the artillery division.

Jay loved to travel and saw lots of countryside. His favorite pastime was lottery tickets and Jackpot always made him smile to sit and play poker. He had a love for farms and animals.

Jay is survived by his daughter Brooke (Ray) Garcia, grandson Dakota Matthews, step grandkids Ashley, Austin and great-grandkids Cobain, Atreyu, Sage and Octavia.

A graveside service will be held at the Rupert Cemetery at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 with Pastor Dan Hendricks officiating. Services are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Become a 'tornado chaser' at this amusement park ride in France

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News