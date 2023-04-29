Nov. 28, 1943—April 16, 2023

JEROME — Javier Barrutia, 79, of Jerome and formerly of Shoshone, passed away on April 16, 2023, at his home.

Javier was born on Nov. 28, 1943, in Spain.

He was raised in Spain and after completing high school, he joined the Army, later he moved to Idaho.

Javier married Glenda Ugalde on Nov. 12, 1977, in Shoshone, ID. He worked at Blinco Packing Plant in Gooding and Donley Farms.

He enjoyed bowling, herding sheep, driving trucks, fishing, yard work, playing cards, and the Gooding Basque Picnic. He loved time with his grandkids.

He is survived by his wife Glenda, one son, Cresley McConnell (Sharlie), three daughters: Jolenda Barrutia (Joe O’Rorke), Charla McConnell, Kaylena Pizzo (Brenna), two sisters, 10 grandchildren; Kade, Kendra, Ella, Rayce, Dawson, Bindi, Riley, Branson, Jennica, and Becca, and 10 great-grandkids. He was preceded in death by his parents and his son, Javier Marcelino “Scooter”.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the care of Demaray’s Jerome Memorial Chapel.