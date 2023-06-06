May 8, 1972 - May 28, 2023

FILER — Jason Todd Schlund, 51, of Filer, Idaho, passed away surrounded by loved ones on May 28, 2023 from a fierce battle with cancer.

Jason was born in Twin Falls on May 8, 1972 to Jim and Carol Schlund. He graduated from Jerome High School in 1990 and the College of Southern Idaho in 1994. He married April, the girl of his dreams, in 1995 and they have three children: Cooper, Luke, and Bailey.

Jason was a Journeyman Electrician since 2003. For 15 years, he worked for Lytle Signs, most recently as Field Operations Manager and Chief Culture Officer.

Jason is survived by his wife, April, of 28 years; his children: Cooper, Luke, and Bailey; his mother, Carol Schlund; his sister, Kim (Tom) Edelmayer; his brother, Brett (Heather) Schlund; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. He is preceded in death by his father, Jim Schlund.

A memorial service will be held at the Twin Falls Reformed Church on Saturday, June 10, 2023 at 1:00 PM MST. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Schlund Family Fund at First Federal Bank. For a complete obituary, visit https://www.rosenaufuneralhome.com/obituaries.

Jason will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved him. He was a blessing to many and a light in this world. He is now in the presence of his Savior and singing with the angels. We love you, Jason. You will always be in our hearts.