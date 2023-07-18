March 9, 1980—July 9, 2023
PAUL — Jason Eugene Page, a 43-year-old resident of Paul, passed away suddenly on Sunday, July 9, 2023, at his home.
He was born March 9, 1980, in Scottsdale, Arizona, the son of Glen E. Page, M.D. and Jane Pratt Page. He was a graduate of Burley High School. He married Jennifer Petty on March 21, 2003.
Jason was preceded in death by his dad, Glen.
He is survived by his wife, Jennifer Page; two children, Cole Page and Brady Page; mother, Jane Page; mother-in-law, Ann Petty; father-in-law, Roger Petty; sister-in-law, Iris Petty; sisters-in-law, Robyn Salsbury and Jessica Potila; brother-in-law, Glen Petty; eight siblings: Eric (Janet) Page, Bill (Melanie) Page, Stephanie (Kevin) Bennett, Todd Page, Amy (Clayton) King, Kaylee (Paul) Ludwig, Jessica (Drew) Peterson, and Jordan (Gabrielle) Page; and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral was held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 17, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Paul Stake Center, located at 424 W. Ellis St., in Paul, with Bishop Brent Browning officiating. Burial followed at Paul Cemetery under the direction of Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home of Burley.
A webcast of the funeral service is available and will be maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.
