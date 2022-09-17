Dec. 21, 1966 - Sept. 12, 2022

Jason Dean Albertson passed away September 12, 2022, with loved ones by his side. Jason was born in Rupert, Idaho on December 21, 1966, to his parents Joe Albertson and Laurie Albertson.

Jason grew up with two brothers, Darryl Shane Albertson, Wade Dion Albertson and a sister Kimberly Dawn Albertson. As Jason grew up his father Joe taught him how to turn a wrench and thus grew his passion for working on cars. He worked in Paul at their mechanic shop fixing tractors and numerous other projects that would get brought in.

Jason loved the outdoors and hunting. He would often take all his kids to the mountains to explore and teach them how to survive and just enjoy life. His favorite spot in the mountains was the Piney Cabin in the South Hills where him and his kids would visit often, the children have fond memories of this being a large part of his life.

Jason was a very big hearted man and humble with what life gave him, he did a lot of traveling and enjoyed sharing stories about the adventures he had through the years. He attended West Minico High School where he met his first love Teree Schaffer in 1984, those two went on to have four children Stephanee Brooke, Joshua Jason and twin boys Braxton and Brody Albertson.

As his life went on Jason found another love in the early 90s her name was Tammie Rasmussen, they knew each other in grade school and found love in Paul, Idaho at the local grocery store. During their relationship he had two more children Ashton Mercedes Albertson and Marcus Brody Albertson.

In the early 2000s Jason again found love in Janet Anderson, these two met while she was attending the College of CSI where they had a beautiful daughter Kierra Anderson. Jason had love for everyone he met and had a very genuine and kind soul. He made friends with everyone he met.

Jason in preceded in death by his father Joe Albertson, mother Laurie Albertson and his two sons Braxton and Brody Albertson. He is survived by his five children, Stephanee Brooke, Joshua Jason (Lacy), Ashton Mercedes (Zach), Marcus Brody and Kierra (Robert), and many grandchildren, brothers Wade Dion, Darryl Shane and sister Kimberly Dawn.

There will be a graveside service Friday, September 23, 2022 at the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 pm, 573 100 North Rd., Paul, ID 83347.