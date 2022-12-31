June 16, 1944 - Dec. 22, 2022

MALTA – Janis Anne (Hawkins) Warr, 78, of Malta, Idaho, died after a brief illness on the evening of December 22, 2022. She was receiving treatment at Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, Utah, at the time of her passing with her son, Gary, and niece, Dawn Peterson Katter, at her side.

She is survived by her children, Stephanie Anne (Brad) Jensen, Jason Charles (Wendee Cluff) Warr, and Gary Ryan Warr; her brother, Robert (Carole) Hawkins; sister-in-law, Beverly Warr Ward; nine grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her eternal companion, Olene Kay Warr; sons, Alan Kay Warr and Brian H. Warr; her parents; and siblings, Travis, Laurel, and Don.

Janis was born on June 16, 1944, in Logan, Utah, as the fifth child of William Lester and Vivian Louise Bodrero Hawkins, described by her mother as Vivian's “little angel.” As an avid learner and life-time student, Janis loved reading and all things education. She attended schools in Malta, Idaho, graduating from Raft River High School in 1962 as Class Valedictorian, and attended Utah State University (USU) from 1962-64 and again in 1985-88 to obtain her Bachelor of Science, Cum Laude and a Master of Education in 1997.

Never tiring of learning and teaching, Janis had a variety of careers but pursued all with passion and hard work. She taught piano lessons locally in Malta for many years, and then went on to teach in Cassia County School District 1987-88, Logan City School District 1988-2005, and USU 1992-2005. Her love of reading and literature provided escape and solace during life's difficult times, and she also shared this love by organizing book clubs and encouraging others to learn and improve their minds.

She volunteered in church and community services including professional education organizations and served as the Logan High School (LHS) English Department Chair, 1995-1997. Janis received the “Teacher of the Year” - LHS 1997, “Teacher of the Year” 1st place - Logan City School District 1995, served as a Judge at State Sterling Scholar competitions for English in 2000, and received the Fulbright Memorial Fund Teacher Program, where she traveled to Japan, in 2002, for more education. Additionally, she and Olene traveled with the LHS students to Washington, DC and Europe as chaperones.

As a lifetime member in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Janis loved the scriptures and learning from the church leaders, attending many Education Week events at BYU over the years. Janis worked in both the Logan and Twin Falls temples, and in 2008-09, Janis and Olene served as full-time missionaries in the Jamaica Kingston Mission. In recent years, she focused efforts on family history which culminated in finding names from her Italian heritage and traveling to Italy in 2019 to retrace the footsteps of her family dating back over 500 years.

Janis never tired of creating a beautiful home and was famous for her hand-dipped chocolates that she distributed to many friends and families over the years. She loved the fine arts and always found ways to extend that love to her family, friends, and neighbors in Malta. She will be missed by her family but we know she has found great joy and happiness in reuniting with her husband and many others.

The funeral will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 7, 2023, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints – Malta Ward, located at 280 North 1st Street West, in Malta, with Bishop Lane Schumann officiating. Burial will follow at Valley Vu Cemetery in Malta.

Family and friends will be received from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Friday, January 6, 2023 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, and from 10:00 until 10:45 a.m. Saturday, preceding the service, at the Church.

A webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.