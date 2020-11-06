Janet Meleese Freestone

When Janet was 16 she got the sister she had always wished for, Terral Thompson. Janet graduated from Sherwood Music School when she was 10 years old. In her younger days Janet played the piano and saxophone. She loved camping with her family, going to the Oregon Coast and Shopping. Janet loved music (Elvis’s biggest fan), writing poetry and she was an avid reader. She loved making big feasts for her family for the holidays. She enjoyed all her grandkids and enjoyed spending time with them.