Feb. 4, 1938—May 17, 2023

Janet M. Dobbs, 85, of Twin Falls passed away on May 17, 2023, at her “little white house,” spending her final days with her brothers, loving sons, daughters-in-law, and grandchildren.

Janet was born on February 4, 1938, in Buhl, ID to Jess and Eura “Midge” Moore. Jess, a hard-working man of the Depression era, and Midge, a beautiful and double-tough cowgirl, were married in 1933 in the courthouse in Huntsville, AR. They left the courthouse that day and headed for Idaho to begin their married life by herding sheep for Lee Shaver from Roseworth to Fairfield and back. Midge worked right along side Jess, and she made their home in an 8’ x 12’ sheep wagon. With the addition of Janet in 1938, Jess and Midge went where they could find work, earn and support their family which grew to include Mom’s brothers, Bob and Tom. The Moore Family moved many times in those years and Janet attended several different schools from Arkansas to Idaho to Oregon and back again. By 1954, Jess and Midge had settled in Twin Falls and purchased a home. Janet enrolled at the newly built Twin Falls Senior High School. Her graduating class, the TFHS Class of ‘56, was the first class of students to graduate after attending all three years at the beautiful new school. Janet enjoyed her high school friends and attending the class reunions over the years.

Like her parents, Janet was no stranger to hard work. While attending high school, she worked many hours at the Orpheum Theatre and then at Roper’s on Main Street. One day a strapping young policeman walking his beat on Main in downtown Twin Falls observed “the most beautiful girl he had ever seen” working at Roper’s. From across the street, that cop fell in love at first sight. After he finally worked up the courage to ask her out and following a whirlwind courtship, Wesley H. Dobbs proposed to Janet Marie Moore. Janet had but one caveat—She told Wes she would marry him if they could build a “little white house” and never move. Wes heartily agreed and, on September 27, 1957, Janet married the love of her life. Within two years, the couple had built that little white house and remained there for the rest of their lives.

A short time before she was married, Janet began a 25-year career with First Federal Savings and Loan as a teller and later in the IBM Department. She loved her work at the bank and the lifelong friends she made. Through the years, Janet enjoyed bowling, card club and other activities with her “First Federal Friends” Elaine Wigington, Grace Hannel, Elaine Halverson, Jean Peterson and others.

Wes and Janet raised three sons: Wiley J. Dobbs (Christina) of Boise, ID, Gregory L. Dobbs (Gima) of Chino Valley, AZ, and Brian W. Dobbs (Kathy) of Twin Falls, ID. “Nana and Papa” were the proud grandparents of Dylan (Kendal), Aaron (Taylor), Austin, Marcus and McKenna. The Dobbs brothers and grandchildren all agree that they could not have asked for better parents or grandparents.

Through the years, Mom loved to have her family members and friends over to her little white house to celebrate birthdays, holidays, to watch and cheer her beloved Atlanta Braves, Dallas Cowboys, or root on the Boise State Broncos. Dad enjoyed a 50-year career in law enforcement. After serving as a policeman for 20 years, he created and taught the Law Enforcement Program at the College of Southern Idaho for three decades. It was common for Wes and Janet’s “policeman sons and daughters” (Dave Neal, Jim Mildon, Ruben Saldana, Shirley Long, Dan Hall, to name a few) to stop by to visit the little white house on the cul-de-sac to say “hi” or to seek advice from “Mom and Dad.”

In her work and education at the bank, Janet learned how to save and invest money. She ran her household budget like a business. She purchased a small house on 3rd Avenue East and, along with Dad, fixed it up, rented it out for 30 years, and then sold it when the price was right. In 1972, the couple, who had just paid off their 30-year mortgage on the little white house in 12 years, paid for a remodel that doubled its size. Their little white house was no longer “little.” Throughout the years, Mom and Dad purchased additional property and made other very intelligent investments. They were great role models for their children and grandchildren, and a beautiful example of the “American Dream.”

Together, Wes and Janet had an exciting life. For the Dobbs clan, the sport of judo became a family affair. The Dobbs boys traveled to and participated in hundreds of judo tournaments in the Intermountain area and throughout the country. Janet was their fiercest and proudest supporter. The “judo family members” included the Matsuokas, the Benkulas, the Hirais, the Brennans and the Beutlers.

Janet and Wes also enjoyed many trips together across the United States, to Asia and with friends, Bob and Pat Richards, to Europe. For well over a decade, Wes and Janet were “snow birds” and during the winter months they lived in Casa Grande, AZ, where they played golf, watched Major League Baseball spring training games, and enjoyed the company of many friends and family.

On September 27, 2017, “Big Wes” and Janet celebrated their 60th Wedding Anniversary in their home. One month later, we all said good bye to Dad in the family room of their little white house. On May 17, 2023, after one final family chorus of “We love you to the moon and back,” Nana finally left her little white house to join Papa. Throughout their lives, Mom and Dad loved to dance and they were quite good at it. It isn’t hard to imagine them now—dancing together—in Heaven.

Janet is survived by her brothers: Robert “Bob” (Peggy) Moore and Thomas “Tom” (Joyce) Moore, her three adoring sons and daughters-in-law, four grandchildren, Auntie Marietta James, and several nephews and nieces. She is preceded in death by her father and mother, an infant sister, Brenda, her in-laws, Claude and Jeanette Wiley, her husband, Wesley, and her grandson, Austin.

The Dobbs Family is especially grateful for the care provided to our Mom by Nurse Nancy Lee, caregivers Anita Vail-Klott and Helisa Schuknecht, and Idaho Hospice.

A graveside service will be held for Janet at 10:00 AM on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, at Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls.

In lieu of flowers, Janet and her family would like to encourage friends and family members to donate to the Twin Falls Education Foundation Dobbs Family Wrestling Endowment or to the College of Southern Idaho Foundation.

