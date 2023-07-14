July 26, 1934—February 1, 2023

TWIN FALLS — Janet Marie Henry Toolson passed away February 1, 2023, from the long-term effects of Alzheimer’s disease. She was born in Wendell, Idaho, to Edna and Bryan Henry on July 26, 1934. She grew up in Jerome, Idaho, residing at 301 3rd Ave East. She attended Jerome schools, graduating from Jerome High in 1952. Her class was the first graduating class of the “new” high school, which is now the school district administration building. She worked in the summers at the Jerome swimming pool lifeguarding and teaching swimming lessons. She and her high school sweetheart, Johnny Toolson, Jr. left Jerome and attended Idaho State University where she received a bachelor’s degree in English and physical education in 1956. During the summers between college semesters, they worked in Bryce Canyon, Utah. In 1955 they married and after graduation, Johnny joined the Army as a second lieutenant. They had two children, Julie Marie and John Max III, five grandchildren, Allie Hewitt, JD Principe, Jentry Durfee, Dani Toolson, and Max Toolson, and five great-grandchildren.

Janet stood by Johnny throughout his 27-year military career attending many military functions, wives’ club groups, hosting dinner parties, and doing various volunteer activities at multiple duty stations. They moved no less than 17 times during their time in the military. She held various jobs over the years while also being a homemaker and mother. Most notably, she taught school in Germany during Johnny’s first tour there. She also taught in Wendell during his first tour to Vietnam, and then again after his retirement when they moved back to Jerome.

After 30 years of marriage, Janet and Johnny divorced. Janet moved to Seattle, Washington, to be near her sister and brother-in-law. There, she worked for a short time at a Seattle hospital and then spent the remainder of her working years working in customer service for the city of Kent, Washington. She also taught English as a second language, was an AARP driving instructor, and an avid volunteer for many causes over the years. When she retired, she moved to Boise, Idaho, where she volunteered at the Veteran’s Home in Boise, the Meridian police department, and a breast cancer organization, to mention a few.

After several years in Boise, she moved to Twin Falls where she lived at Bridgeview Estates and Grace Assisted Living for approximately the last 11 years. She was always an active person and consistently walked the rim of the canyon. In her later years, she would walk the halls of both care facilities, even up to a couple of months before her death. Any task or job that Jan was ever given, she gave 110%. She was the most organized person who ever lived. She was the one you always wanted on your team because you knew if she were involved, the final product would be top-notch. She was a voracious reader and loved doing crossword puzzles and word jumbles.

Janet is proceeded in death by her mother and father, Edna and Bryan Henry; her brother, Bud Henry; sister, Eleanor Maxey; her former husband, John Toolson, Jr.; and two nephews, Scott and Randy Bell.

Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 a.m., August 1, 2023, at Farnsworth Mortuary, 1343 S Lincoln Ave, Jerome.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association would be appreciated. Donate by phone at 800-272-3900, or by mail by sending a check to the Alzheimer’s Association, P.O. Box 96011, Washington, DC, 20090-6011.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family on Jan’s memorial webpage at www.farnsworthmortuary.com.