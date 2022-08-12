Nov. 21, 1954 - June 26, 2022

Janet Lynne Anderson, 67, left for her final adventure on Sunday June 26, 2022. She left this earth after an extraordinary life to join her beloved husband John W. Anderson II who proceeded her in death January 6, 2021.

She will be dearly missed by her loved ones and all that knew and loved her. Janet Lynne Wait was born in Cincinnati, OH on November 21, 1954, to parents Kenneth and Esther Wait. In 1965 at age 10 her family would relocate out west to Southern California settling in Fontana, California. She would go on to graduate from Fontana High School in 1973 later attending Chaffey College in Alta Loma, California.

In September of 1975, Janet welcomed her first-born son Phillip Sonny Rangel to this world. Her second, Rico Manual Ramirez would soon follow in November of 1979. These two boys meant everything to her! In 1985 she would pack those two boys into an old Plymouth Champ and head for Idaho. All on her own with her two boys in tow. She found her home here in the Magic Valley.

She loved the State of Idaho. She spent as much time outdoors exploring as she could. River Rafting, snow mobiling, OHV Riding, camping, fishing or just exploring the back country dirt roads just to name a few. She was certainly always up for anything fun and a little dangerous was all the better.

Her and John would make West Magic Resort their second home. Together they built their own little get away and would dedicate most of their time to the "Dam Fools" Recreation Club. For 30 years they would play a key role in growing the club to what it is today. She cared so much for the club and all the members who were more like family than anything else.

Janet was the owner/operator of Idaho Spray Service which she was extremely proud. She loved getting out and meeting new people all over the valley. She would say "I just get a kick out of the Old Timers". She was proud of what she had built and maintained. Being a woman in an industry primarily run by male or corporate companies just made it feel that much better. She put her heart and hard work into it, and it showed.

She is survived by her son Phillip Sonny Rangel (46) of Twin Falls and Rico Ramirez (42) of Meridian; daughters-in-law: Alicia Rangel and Jessica Ramirez; grandchildren: Relaina Ramirez, Taya Ramirez, Carson Rangel, Presli Ramirez and Jackson Rangel; sisters: Rosie White of Florence, Montana. Debbie Taylor of Twin Falls; brother and sister Gary and Joan Faye of Twin Falls; several nieces and nephews whom she always thought of as her own. She was a strong and caring presence in all their lives. Just as important to her were the countless friends whom she made along the way. She was a wonderful friend to so many.

A memorial celebrating Jane''s life will be held Saturday August 20, 2022, from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Turf Club in Twin Falls. All that knew and loved her are welcome to come and share memories. A graveside ceremony will be held at the Snake River Canyon National Cemetery on Friday, August 26, 2022, at 11a.m.