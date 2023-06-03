April 15, 1933—May 5, 2023
TWIN FALLS — Janet “Jan” Lorraine Thompson was born to William and Juanita Glassman on April 15, 1933 in Ogden, Utah. Janet joined her loved ones in heaven in May 5, 2023.
She lived the beginning of her life in Utah. After marrying Ray Chugg they moved to Jerome, Idaho and to this union two children Raelene and Curtis were born. They later divorced. Jan married Robert “Bob” Thompson in 1976, and they made their home in Twin Falls County. They raised sheep and racehorses on their small ranch until after Bob’s death when Jan moved into town.
Jan was an amazing athlete all her life. She was an Olympic contender in skiing, rode and raced quarter horses, bowled, and played pool achieving awards in all of these. She was an amazing seamstress, a great gardener, and an award-winning cook. She loved life, her friends, and her family.
Jan is survived by her son, Curtis (Chris) Chugg; grandchildren, Cynthia Chugg, Karlene (Chance) Owens, Jami Jackson, Ben (Angela) Jacobson, and Ryan (Nicole) Jacobson; eight great-grandchildren, Stewart and Spencer Stropshire, Kaleb Owens, Gavin Chugg, Carter, Cole and Paige Jacobson; and her sister, Evelyn Ladd as well as many other nieces, nephews, and extended family. She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Juanita Glassman, her husband Robert Thompson, all four of her brothers, her only daughter, Raelene McMillan, and her great-granddaughter, Kymber Lee Phillips.
In lieu of a funeral a private family memorial is planned for later.
The family would like to give a special thank you to Visions Hospice for the loving care they extended to mom.
She will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
Contributions may be made to Breast Cancer Awareness.
