Janelle Elaine Sevy Swanson

1943—2020

Janelle Elaine Swanson, wife of Gary Swanson and mother of two daughters, formerly of Twin Falls, passed away unexpectedly at home in her sleep in the early morning hours of September 27, 2020. Her generous spirit and kindness will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Born the daughter of a forest ranger and school teacher in Utah much of her young life was spent in rural Utah, Idaho, and the West. Janelle and her two brothers, Jay and Bob, grew up in a family where the love of nature, books and culture expanded the children’s perspectives.

A gifted student in a small high school, Janelle moved west to attend Willamette University in Salem, Oregon where she graduated magna cum laude with a degree in Biology. After college, career opportunities brought her to California and she arrived in the San Francisco Bay Area in the mid-1960s. She cared for the dynamic, growing population of the area throughout her nearly 50 year career as a medical technologist first at Stanford, and then El Camino Hospital where she was called the “heart and soul” of the department by her colleagues.