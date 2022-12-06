Feb. 16, 1952—Nov. 29, 2022

MIDDLETON — Jane Louise (Biggs) Rambo was born February 16, 1952 in Chicago IL to George and Elsie Biggs. Jane passed away peacefully on November 29, 2022 in Middleton, Idaho where she lived for 50 years.

Jane spent her early years in Chicago, IL and at the age of 10, her family moved to Jerome, Idaho. It was here that she met and married her high school sweetheart, Steven on June 14, 1969.

After a couple of years Steve and Jane moved to Middleton and bought their first home. During these years, the family spent a lot of time camping, fishing, riding motorcycles, and raising various farm animals.

After their kids were grown, they designed and built their dream retirement home where they have lived in for 22 years.

In 1993, Jane graduated from Boise State University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree and immediately began teaching Special Education at East Canyon Elementary. She loved teaching, the people with whom she worked and most of all her students. Teaching brought her great joy.

After retirement Steve and Jane spent time traveling to the US and the Philippines. They also loved to go camping throughout Idaho where Jane loved to fish, play with her dog, Charlie, and just sit with her feet in the creek reading a book.

Jane was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints where she served faithfully in various callings. She was always willing to take in a meal, bake some brownies, or help anyone in need. Her laugh was contagious, and she had a way of always making people around her feel comfortable and welcomed.

Jane’s greatest joy was in her family. She loved to celebrate holidays and birthdays with her family gathered around. She enjoyed supporting her children and grandchildren in their activities and loved one-on-one time with each of them. Her grandchildren always knew that grandma would have cookies, play dough and a favorite book to read.

Jane was preceded in death by her parents, George and Elsie Biggs. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Steve, and their children, Lori (Robert) Navarro, Jason (Megan) Rambo, Ryan (Tiffany) Rambo, Toby (Kelley) Rambo, 16 grandchildren, 1 great-granddaughter and her brother Alan (Charlotte) Biggs along with his family. Services will be held Friday, December 9, 2022 at 11am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1332 Cornell St., Middleton. Viewing will be available prior to service.