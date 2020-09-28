Jane Caroline Amoureux

Jane started her grand adventures shortly after her marriage to Robert. They started off living in Washington where Robert became injured on the job. While he was still in the hospital their first child, Robert Louis, was born. They then lived in Logan, Provo, Boise, Payette, and Falls Church, VA where she worked in Washington D.C. as a secretary. From there they traveled to Europe and visited London and the Bern Switzerland. Next place on her adventures was Lahore, West Pakistan. She also had the chance to visit India while living in Pakistan. From there she went home by way of Hawaii. Home after Hawaii was Payette, then Pocatello, and finally Jerome where she lived from the Fall of 1970 to January of 2018. Her final residence was Canyons Retirement Home. Bob and Jane have visited many more places around the Americas. One of the places that meant a lot to her was the time she spent on her mission with Bob in Long Island, New York, and Puerto Rico. She loved the missionary work they did and the people.