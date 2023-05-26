1953—2022
LA QUINTA, Calif. — Jan Higginbotham passed away on August 10, 2022, in La Quinta, California. Jan was born in 1953, daughter of Bill and Olethia Higginbotham. Growing up in Wendell and described herself simply as an Idaho Farm Girl.
Summer would find her hiking or fishing in the Ketchum area. Jan was a graduate of Boise State University, a real estate broker, working in Ketchum and Boise. Jan was preceded in death by her husband, James Dunn of Boise.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.