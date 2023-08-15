July 2, 1934 - Aug. 10, 2023

BURLEY — Jan (Davis) Dudley was born July 2, 1934, to Dwight E. Davis and Marion (Brown) Davis in Lima, Ohio. She died August 10, 2023, at Parkview Care and Rehabilitation at 89 years old. Janet had two older brothers: Bill and Rick. She also had an older sister that died soon after birth. She grew up in Chicago, Illinois and the surrounding area. She graduated from high school and was able to finish two years of college.

One summer she worked at Yellowstone Park. Her future husband was also working there at same time, and it -was love at first sight. In October of that year Jan came to Idaho on a train to get married. The train stopped at Minidoka and let her off. She was in the middle of nowhere or so she thought. She finally saw Ray and was happy there was at least someone she knew. She married Ray R. Dudley, October 22, 1954, in Burley. They were later sealed in the Logan Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

To this union six children were born: Lynn, Marie, Richard, Lee, Lori Ann and Susan Jo. In 1962, two children from Ray's previous marriage joined the family Melody and Tim.

Some of the things that brought joy to Jan was her children and grandchildren, crocheting and knitting and doing family history work.

There was probably a great reunion the other side of the veil many of the people were those whose temple work has been done because of the family history work she did.

When Jan knew Ray's two children were coming to stay with them and that they belong to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints she decided that she needed learn more about that Church. She was taught the gospel and decided to join. She loved the gospel. She loved to read her scriptures. She set a great example for us.

Jan was preceded in death by her parents, Dwight and Marion Davis, her husband, Ray Dudley, her son, Richard Dudley, grandchildren: Sheila Dudley, Richard Dunford, and Emily Jones; three great-grandchildren: Chyann and Brayden Dudley and Jethro Heike; sons-in-law: Emil Wilkinson and Gene Pace

She is survived by her children: Melody Wilkinson, Gooding, Idaho, Tim (Deelyn) Dudley, Rupert, Idaho, Lynn (Earnest) Sheen, Twin Falls, Idaho, Lori Pace, Washington, Utah, and Susan (Ron) Pelton, Florence, Arizona; grandchildren: Adelma (Glen) Budden, Michael (Ally) Dudley, Raydon (Matt) DeCherie, Melynda (Raymond) Walden, Mark (Michelle) Dudley, Jeremy Dudley, Sophia Sheen, Earnest Sheen, Emma (Jacob) Swenson, Jennifer (Richard) Heiken, Timothy Sheen, Mary Sheen, Sarah (Braydon) Croft, Joellwynne (Luis) Preciado, Jodi (Derrick) Meehan, Shawn (Savannah) Durford; 41 great- grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren

A viewing for Jan Dudley will be held Thursday, August 17, 2023 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. at Hansen Mortuary followed by a graveside service at the Rupert Cemetery at 11:00 a.m.

The family would like to thank Parke View Care Center and the staff who took wonderful care of Jan for the last four and a half years.