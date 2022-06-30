June 14, 1963—June 27, 2022

DURANGO, Colo. — Jamie Michelle McCurie, a beloved wife and mother, passed away on Monday, June 27, 2022 in Durango, Colorado. Born on June 14, 1963 in Oklahoma City, OK to Wilma Jean “Jeanne” Boyer, she was known as a fighter from day one. After graduating from Moore High School in Oklahoma, she made her way back to Utah where she had a daughter, Jeanne “Ja’Mae” Pehrson-Whiteleather. Eventually, Jamie made her way to Idaho where she built a life for her and Ja’Mae that led to her meeting the love of her life, Steven Patrick McCurie.

Jamie loved to travel, camp, and partake in adventures of all kinds. She was deeply devoted to her family, including her 15 grandchildren and one great-grandchild to whom she was known as “Granny Mac”.

She was preceded in death by her fathers: Eldon Hayward and Donald L. Harris. She is survived by her mother, Jeanne Harris; two brothers: Daryl (Lori) Crossland, Clint Hayward; husband, Steven Patrick McCurie; children: Ja’Mae (Brandon) Pehrson-Whiteleather, Josh (Kathryn) McCurie, Kara (Tim) Cooper; 15 grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

A viewing will be held at Hansen Mortuary in Rupert, ID on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m. followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at the Rupert Cemetery following the funeral service. Arrangements are under the direction of Joel Heward Hansen Mortuary.