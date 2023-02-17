Nov. 29, 1934 – Feb. 15, 2023

KIMBERLY — On February 15, 2023, James “Jim” W. Crawford of Kimberly, aged 88, passed away in Twin Falls, Idaho. Jim was born in Alva, Oklahoma on November 29, 1934 to Woodrow “Woody” J. Crawford and Hattie H. Corson. At the age of two, after his parent’s separated and divorced, Jim and his mother moved to Idaho where he would live the rest of his life.

Jim attended and graduated from Twin Falls High School in 1953. He attended Idaho State College and completed the Diesel Mechanics trade school program while living with his father in Pocatello.

He enlisted in the United States Air Force where he served four years at Shaw Air Force Base in Sumter, South Carolina. He was a ground maintenance crew member with responsibility for setup and maintenance of diesel generators. After completing active duty, he returned to Kimberly to make his home and served an additional four years of reserve duty in Twin Falls. He received an Honorable Discharge from the United State Air Force. In 1956, while on leave, he returned to Twin Falls and married his high school sweetheart, Roberta “Bobbie” Lee Rayl in the LDS Church in Twin Falls. She was a proud descent of one of the founding families of the Salmon Irrigation Farm Tract, South of Twin Falls.

After Jim completed active duty service in the Military, Jim and Bobbie returned to Idaho and settled in Kimberly to raise their growing family. They would live fifty-five years in the same house in Kimberly on Center Street. After returning from South Carolina, Jim purchased a wrecked semi-truck and a new “Glider kit” and worked to combine these two pieces into his first working truck. He hauled gravel, hay, lumber, equipment, and cattle with this truck before joining forces with his stepfather Bud Jacobs. Together, they formed Jacob’s Transportation, a local trucking company hauling cattle for processing in Portland, Oregon. Eventually, he would go on to drive truck for Volco Home Hardware Stores, hauling building materials from manufactures around the West to the various retail stores in Idaho.

After his trucking years, Jim decided that he needed to be home more to help Bobbie raise their four boys. He went to work for Keystone Seed as a Field Sales Representative and then Charter Seed when they purchased Keystone. Jim spent the last twenty-five years of his working life working for Intermountain Been Company of Kimberly as a Field Sales Representative. In winter, he would arrange the shipping of the beans by truck and rail to various locations across the United States. He worked at Intermountain Bean until the sale of the company and the retirement of the company owners, the Crow Family. Jim then decided it was time for him to retire as well. He really appreciated what a great employer the Crow Family was and how well they treated him, other employees, and their customers.

Jim enjoyed camping and RV travel owning numerous RVs through the years. Jim led an active life of riding and teaching his sons how to ride, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and ATV’s. Jim’s family time was spent on camping vacations up in the hills enjoying quality family time and gathering firewood. In his 40’s, Jim took up the hobby of trap shooting and is a lifetime member and was an Officer of the Twin Falls Gun Club. He enjoyed traveling and participating in the various trap shoots in Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, and Utah. He made many good friends and had a lot of great memories of the trap shoots.

Jim is survived by his loving wife, Bobbie Crawford of sixty-six years, four sons, Mark (Loraine) Crawford Hurricane, Utah, Clark (Ana) Crawford San Diego, California, Bart (Nicole) Crawford Jerome, Idaho, Tim (Julie) Crawford St. Paul, Oregon, six grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, two adopted brothers, one half brother and two half sisters. He was preceded in death by his parents Hattie and Bud Jacobs and Woody and Florence Crawford.

Thank you to the Twin Falls Cancer Center and Palliative Care, Auburn Crest Hospice care givers, Social Worker, and Chaplain. Special THANK YOU to Chardonnay Assisted Living for all their loving care, kindness, and guidance in dealing with his passing, as Jim lived his last year with them.

Rosenau Funeral Home will be handling final arrangements and an interment service will be held at Sunset Memorial Park at 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023.