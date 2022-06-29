March 12, 1937—Nov. 5, 2021

WAILUKU, HI — James Willet Whittekiend, 84, passed away on November 5, 2021 in Wailuku, HIi, on the island of Maui, with his son by his side. Jim (James) was born into a big family in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 12, 1937 to Bill and Reathel Whittekiend.

On December 2, 1961 Jim married Gloria Jean Lehl in Seattle, Washington while he was serving in the Coast Guard. Jim and Gloria had two handsome sons, Dennis James and Daniel Craig. The Coast Guard transferred Jim and his family to New London, Connecticut where they resided for eight years.

After fulfilling his duty for his country, Jim and his family moved to Spokane, Washington and enjoyed many years there surrounded by friends and family. In 1995, Jim and Gloria moved to Kalispell, Montana, to be near Gloria’s mother and family. They loved their new home in the mountains. Jim also grew a love for trains. He created the most spectacular, toy train system, equipped with bridges and ponds, with train tracks that ran around the entire back side of his home. It became, Jim’s Train Yard.

In 1998, Jim and Gloria’s oldest son, Dennis James, lost his life in a terrible accident after graduating from, Life Bible College in California. He was a wonderful Christian man. In 2012, the love of Jim’s life and wife of 50 incredible years, Gloria Jean, passed away. Jim then left the mountains and moved to Maui to be with his son, Dan and his wife Yuko and their three wonderful kids and eight spectacular grandchildren.

Uncle Jim, as many knew him is preceded in death by his wife, Gloria, his eldest son, Dennis James, and his oldest grandson, James, his brothers, Larry, Forrest, and Wayne and sisters, Louise, Lucille, and Pat. Jim is survived by his brothers: Allen, Jay, Ken and Rob; and by his son, Dan; daughter-in-law, Yuko; grandchildren: Tony, Erica, and Nick; and his eight great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Jim’s Life will be held on July 2, 2022 at the Sunset Memorial Park in Twin Falls, Idaho.