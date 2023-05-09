April 18, 1945—April 27, 2023

James Walter Schramm was born to Jane Laverne Ripley and Ernest Walter Schramm and was born in Michigan on April 18, 1945, 1 of 6 children. After 78 years, his life ended on Thursday, April 27, 2023.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Schramm of 50 years who he married in September of 1972 in Twin Falls, Idaho. His two sons: Robert Schramm and Jim Schramm, Jr. and two daughters: Julie Stewart and Jennifer Fairchild. Plus grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

He enjoyed golfing for many years but fishing was his favorite pastime when surrounded by his family especially his brother-in-law, Lanny Bigelow.

His Passion was trucking which he did for the majority of his life and won numerous Driver of the Year Awards of Excellence which clearly showed his devotion not only to his family but to his company as well. In July of 2002 he started Shazam LLC Trucking which was one of his greatest achievements.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Sherry Gomez, Joan Usher and Sandy Lopez for the great comfort and care they provided for our father.

Family and friends were received from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Thursday, May 4, 2023 at Morrison Funeral Home, 188 South Highway 24, Rupert, ID 83350. A Funeral Mass was held Friday, May 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Little Flower Catholic Church, 1601 Oakley Avenue, Burley, Idaho 83318.