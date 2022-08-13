March 30, 1937—Aug. 4, 2022

TWIN FALLS — James Wallace Campbell, a resident of Twin Falls passed away at his home surrounded by family on August 4, 2022. He was born March 30, 1937 in Butte, Montana to William Wallace Campbell and Montana Pearl Campbell, both deceased.

He is survived by his wife of 44 years Judith (Tedore) Campbell; son Craig (Jeanie) Campbell of Colorado, daughter Kelly Campbell of Montana; five grandchildren: Ashley Robinson Kelsey of Montana, Ryen Ford, Cody Campbell of Pennsylvania, Austin Lenhard of California, Connor Campbell of Colorado; step granddaughter Whitney Lander of Colorado; one great-granddaughter, Aria Flynn Butori; nephew Charles (Jen) of Idaho; and numerous nephews and nieces. He was preceded in death by two daughters, Kari Campbell and Kimi Robinson Lenhard; and brother Robert Campbell.

Jim was a devoted husband, loving father, and proud grandfather. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, snowmobiling, camping, boating/waterskiing and gunsmithing; he was an avid reader and was quite a history buff. He loved to tease and had a great sense of humor. Family was a priority in his life. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held August 20, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at The American Legion Hall in Filer, ID located at Main & Park. Cremation is under the direction of Serenity Funeral Chapel & Cremation Services of Idaho.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Jim’s name to Hospice Visions at 455 Parkview Loop in Twin Falls, Idaho. For tributes and condolences, please visit www.serenityfuneralchapel.com.