James Raymond Winn

Feb. 15, 1942 - Aug. 5, 2022

PAUL – James Raymond Winn, "Jim", an 80-year-old resident of Paul, passed away peacefully on Friday, August 5, 2022, in Boise, Idaho.

Jim was born February 15, 1942, in Paul, Idaho, to Ted and Edna Winn. He attended Paul Elementary and graduated from Minico High School in 1960. He spent many a day riding horses with his best friend, Burt Higley, stopping at the store his parents owned and grabbing a loaf of bread and a bottle of ketchup to eat on the long journey.

Jim went to work for his dad full time in 1960 at Winn's Gas and Oil after working for him all through his school years. His job consisted of running the gas delivery truck – delivering gas, stove oil and diesel to farmers. He remembered that diesel was 15 cents a gallon at the time. In 1975 when Ted retired, Jim took over the business. Over the years he had many side businesses, like selling Chaparral snowmobiles, U-Haul, E Z Tan, muffler repair and selling milk and beer. He remained as owner until the business sold in 2001. After the business sold, Jim drove truck for Handy Trucking, and in later years drove truck during the beet harvest.

Jim was a car enthusiast for many years. He went with Edna to Florida to purchase his first car during high school. It was a brand new 1951 Plymouth with all the bells and whistles. He later purchased a 1935 Ford Coupe and reconditioned it. After that car, he purchased a 1932 Dodge pick-up which he painted red. The next purchase was a 1941 Chevy which he painted gray. His next project was a 1933 Plymouth and was built for drag racing, which he did in Pocatello. He later purchased a 1961 Chevy Corvette which he rebuilt and was one of his favorite cars. He spent many weekends racing stock cars in Paul and later Burley with his good friends, Burt and Deanne Higley, and his wife, Renee.

Jim married Renee Bruner in July of 1962, and they had two children - Janet and Jeff. Jim, Renee, and the kids enjoyed many adventures which included snowmobile trips, camping, attending the 1972 World's Fair and many other adventures with the Higley's, Kidd's, Uhrich's, Clark's, Merrell's, Korsen's and Grey's.

Some of their favorite activities included spending a week at Redfish at the Point campground and snowmobiling into the girl scout camp above Twin Falls in the south hills. Jim was also an avid snow and water skier. Jim was a member of the Rupert Elks, the Heyburn Lions, and the Mini-Cassia Cruisers, which is a classic car club. Jim and Renee divorced in 1981.

Jim married Joann Chapmen in June of 1985 and they had one son, Jason. Jim and Jo traveled to Arizona to visit Jim's parents and to Disneyland with Janet, Jake and Jason. They enjoyed attending family gatherings with both of their families. They liked nothing better than to attend any sport that Jason was playing, and he played several which kept the family busy.

Jim and Jason moved into Paul and their home became a sanctuary for every kid in town that needed someplace safe to stay. Jim never complained and it did not matter if it was Jason or one of the other kids, if someone called at midnight and needed something, Jim was always willing to help.

In his later years, Jim and Gaylon Kidd were like an old married couple. They were always together, traveling to Boise to attend a car race or meeting for lunch at Burgers Etc. They also attended the lawn mower races and the fair every year. They could be found arguing over the price of gas or what they paid for lunch. After Gaylon passed Jim would go up to his grave and have a chat and a beer with him.

Nancy Dozier was also a treasured companion. She went out of her way to help Jim with doctor appointments, medications, and bills. They spent the last 4th of July, in the park eating lunch together. Jim also had an amazing roommate, Malcom McCarty. Without Malcom Jim would not have been able to live the last year in his home and we will forever be grateful to Malcom. Jim was also an avid Utah Jazz fan and planned his days around the television broadcast of the games. He loved hazing Jason and Travis when the Jazz beat their teams.

Jim was a good friend to many and was always willing to help those less fortunate than himself. He was the kind of guy who would "give you the shirt off his back". He will be greatly missed.

Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Joann; his parents, Ted and Edna Winn; his brother and sister-in-law, Larry and Kay Winn; and his dear friends, the Higley's, Uhrich's, and Gaylon Kidd.

Jim is survived by his three children: Janet Deardorff, and husband, Travis of Meridian, Jeff Winn, and wife, Stephanie of Show Low, Arizona, Jason Winn, and wife, Tana of Nampa; seven grandchildren: Jacob Drexler, Jordan Drexler, Zach Winn and wife Jasmine, Dakota Winn, Garrett Winn, Kaiha Winn, and Scout Winn.

The funeral will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, located at 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley. Burial will follow at Paul Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 5 until 7 p.m. Friday, August 19, 2022 and from 1:00 until 1:45 p.m. Saturday, preceding the funeral service.