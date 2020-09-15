 Skip to main content
James R. Weimer
James R. Weimer

April 4, 1944 ~ August 25, 2020

There will be a Celebration of Life Saturday, September 19, 2020 at the McCammon City Park, starting at 1:00 p.m. A gathering for family and friends will begin an hour prior to the service. The following Saturday, September 26, 2020 will be the burial of ashes in the Paul Cemetery at 1:00 p.m. Following the graveside services, family and friends are invited to gather for lunch at Connors Cafe.

Arrangements are under the care of Manning-Wheatley Funeral Home.

