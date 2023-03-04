James Mitch Lowe
Jan. 21, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2023
PORTLAND, OR - James Mitch Lowe, 70, passed away into the arms of Jesus on February 11, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.
Mitch is predeceased by his parents, James and Glenna Lowe. He is survived by his wife, Sue, son, Jeff (Mary), Daniel, Samantha, Gracelyn, and Andrew of Sherwood, OR, son, Jacob (Osiris), Nuhun, Caitlyn, and Angeline of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. His brothers: Mike (Patty) of Huntsville, AL and Dick (Tara) of Moscow, ID along with many nephews and nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held on March 25, 2023, 2:00 pm at Bridgeport Church in Tigard. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research at www.michaeljfox.org or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: www.jdrf.org. For full obituary, see springerandson.com.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.