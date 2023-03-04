James Mitch Lowe

Jan. 21, 1953 - Feb. 11, 2023

PORTLAND, OR - James Mitch Lowe, 70, passed away into the arms of Jesus on February 11, 2023 in Portland, Oregon.

Mitch is predeceased by his parents, James and Glenna Lowe. He is survived by his wife, Sue, son, Jeff (Mary), Daniel, Samantha, Gracelyn, and Andrew of Sherwood, OR, son, Jacob (Osiris), Nuhun, Caitlyn, and Angeline of Ft. Lauderdale, FL. His brothers: Mike (Patty) of Huntsville, AL and Dick (Tara) of Moscow, ID along with many nephews and nieces.

A Celebration of Life will be held on March 25, 2023, 2:00 pm at Bridgeport Church in Tigard. In lieu of flowers, donations in his honor can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research at www.michaeljfox.org or to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation: www.jdrf.org. For full obituary, see springerandson.com.