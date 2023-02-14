James LeRoy Landrum

Oct. 21, 1942 – Feb. 9, 2023

Roy Starrett and Avis Ruby (Miller) Landrum welcomed their 3rd child and 1st son on October 21, 1942, in Fort Jones, California and named him James LeRoy Landrum.

“Big Jim” was spoiled by his 2 older sisters, Leora and Joan, at least until their youngest sibling, Boyd, joined the family. Growing up with 3 siblings surely contributed to Dad's ability to love and to fight.

In recent weeks, our family has witnessed dad's dedication to both while in the ICU in Medford, Oregon trying to recover after complications following major heart surgery. Even after losing the ability to speak, he mouthed “I love you” to both family and the professionals who took care of him. Dad never gave up and has left a legacy to his posterity that, even while fighting the hardest trials, we can and should always show love.

Dad lived out his childhood in Fort Jones, not leaving until he joined the Navy in 1960. As the heavyweight boxing representative for his ship Dad made his shipmates proud by never losing a fight. He liked to tell the story about one guy who was finally quick enough to hit dad in the face. Dad didn't like it and no doubt the other guy regretted it!

Soon after his Naval service he met and married Lois Allred. They loved and fought life together for 20 years while raising their 7 children: David (Tauna), Rick (Julie), Jeff (Amy), Mike (Wendy), Roy (Lisa), Julie (Phil) and Kelly (Kendall). Dad loved his 7 children, 25 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren. Dad was committed to calling every one of us on our birthdays for many years. It became a cherished tradition for him and something we all looked forward to. He would start calling in the morning and keep at it until the call was answered! He even called his great-grandson from his hospital bed a few weeks ago.

While Fort Jones was Dad's hometown, he lived in many other communities while raising his family, including Greenview and Happy Camp, California, Wallace and Paul, Idaho and Canon City, Colorado. Dad spent most of his career operating heavy equipment, but did try his hand at a few side gigs including “Fin, Fur and Feather” gunsmithing. Dad loved the outdoors and hunting, so it was only natural that he devoted his time to working on guns.

Some of our best memories were made with our dad in the mountains of Northern California and Southern Idaho. In recent years, dad's unmatched ability to find joy in the simple things was plain to see as he spent so much of his time cracking walnuts from his backyard tree and processing perfectly uniform firewood kindling for many of his elderly neighbors and friends, earning the title “The Kindling Man”. Dad always had a smile ready and a light-hearted joke to share with anybody who needed one.

Our faith-filled family believes that dad was welcomed by his loved ones and friends who passed before him including his loving parents, sister Leora, brother Boyd and his granddaughter, Mckaylee. He is survived by his only remaining sibling, Joan, his 7 children, their mother, Lois, and 57 grandchildren.

Dad will be missed but not forgotten. His life left indelible impressions on the hearts of all who knew and loved him. His children will share his stories and his posterity will learn the value of fighting and loving because of the life he lived and the example he set.

The family would like to express appreciation to the professionals at Asante Rogue Valley Medical Center in Medford, Oregon, who cared for and helped our dad during his final fight. We are beyond grateful to our family members who lovingly represented those of us who couldn't be there at Dad's side during his last days. Until we see you again, Dad, we will keep you in our hearts by keeping alive the love and the memories you gave us.

There will be a graveside service with military honors this August in Fort Jones, California.