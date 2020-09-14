June 3, 1947 ~ September 2, 2020
James Lee Stowell (Jim) of Jerome died Wednesday September 2, 2020. Jim was born in Gooding, Idaho on June 3, 1947 to Alva Jay Stowell and Dorothy Jeannette (Fellon) Stowell.
He is survived by his children Roberta, Kelly, Vance and Silve, stepchildren Walt, Jim, David, Paul and Michele, his brother Frank, sisters Lanora, Kathy and Karen, his best friend and girlfriend Diana Howard and her children Marcie, Tammy, Vance and A.J. and many many grandchildren and great grand children and many that claimed him as grandpa.
He was preceded in death by his mom and dad, one brother Ed Stowell. He was known and loved by many and will be missed.
Till we meet again, we all love you.
There will be no service at this time and is under the care of Farnsworth Mortuary.
