Nov. 21, 1937—Feb. 9, 2023

GOODING — James Lawrence Cisco, 85, a resident of Gooding, passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2023 at his loving son’s home in Twin Falls.

He was born on November 21, 1937 in Capps, Arkansas to Robert and Odie Warren Cisco.

James Lawrence Cisco went by a few names, many knew him as Lawrence or as Cisco. He was a true American Cowboy and legend through and through. He couldn’t go anywhere without running into someone he knew and stopping to talk or tell a story about the good ol’ days.

He has been all over the country whether it was rodeoing, driving truck or ranching. He had a stern, loving voice and hand when it came to his children and in raising them. He worked hard to see them achieve their goals and never gave up on any of them.

He was always able to light up a room he walked into. He loved his wife Karen all his life, they were meant to be. He worked from a very young age to and old age. Always providing for loved ones. He loved his grandchildren so much and would do anything for them. In his eyes they could hardly do any wrong. At the end of the day Lawrence Cisco was the Rock or should I say the Mountain that held the family together. His strength, his wisdom, his way of loving never foundered, never gave way. He was and is a hero and a legend to us all. Not only family, but to friends as well.

He had skin cancer at the end and had treatment to do. We believe the treatments took their toll on him, but it was old age that took him. He passed as peacefully as possible.

He leaves behind his wife – Karen Earlene Cisco; daughter – Key Elizabeth Cisco; son – James Robert (Crisa Kim) Cisco; daughter – Honey Jo (Shane) Jensen; daughter – Toya (Steve) Cotton; son – Earl Ray (Jenny) Cisco; daughter – Brenda (Michael) Sliman; and son – Dan (Brandi) Carver.

His grandchildren include – Dyllan Jensen, Colt Cisco, Hailey Holland, Tyler Holland, Riliegh Cotton, Ceci Cotton, Kayla Worth, Faith Evans, Jaycee Charlton, Duke Sliman, Rebecca Pereira, Lesley Nuemeyer and Joe Romo.

He is also survived by his brothers – Lonnie (Sue) Cisco, Donnie Cisco, Delbert (Terri-Meth) Cisco; as well as numerous nieces and nephews; and so many loving friends, both old and young.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two sisters – Barbara and Darlene; and a nephew – Jay Cisco.

He will forever be loved, missed and treasured. Such a teacher he was. Rest in peace – James Lawrence Cisco.

A Celebration of Life will be held in June 2023 at the Fir Grove Ranch.

Cremation arrangements are under the care and direction of Demaray Funeral Service – Gooding Chapel.

Condolences, memories and photos can be shared with the family by following the obituary link at www.demarayfuneralservice.com.