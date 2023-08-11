Aug. 29, 1943—Aug. 8, 2023

BOISE — James “Jim” Franklin Fraley passed away on August 8, 2023 leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter and lasting memories. He was born August 29, 1943, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma but it was in Kimberly, Idaho, where he was raised with his sisters Mae and Betty.

He graduated from Kimberly High School in 1961, attended Northwest Nazarene College for a year and served in the Army and Reserves for two years.

His first marriage resulted in a son, Michael. In 1975, he married the love of his life, Karen Eason, and became the father of two amazing daughters: Camille and Juli.

Jim spent 40 years as a painter and wall paper hanger making lifelong friendships. He found a calling in public service spending eight years as Twin Falls County Commissioner. His commitment to his community was evident in all he did.

At the age of 50 he received his college diploma from Lewis Clark College. Even in retirement he continued to share his warmth, jokester ways and expertise, working at Home Depot.

A man of unwavering faith, James attended the Eagle Nazarene Church, where he found solace and strength in his relationship with God. His spiritual journey was a guiding light in his life and a source of comfort to those around him.

Jim’s jovial spirit and infectious laughter made him a beacon of joy to those that had the pleasure of knowing him. His kind heart, easy-going nature and friendliness endeared him to everyone he encountered. A true jokester and hard worker, Jim balanced life’s challenges with a smile, leaving an indelible mark on the lives he touched.

Jim is survived by his sisters: Mae Blades-MacFarland, Betty Vevig (Jerry); children: Mike (Angie), Camille, Juli (Jeremy); grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, August 12, 2023 at 1:00 p.m. at Alden-Waggoner Funeral Chapel, Boise. John 11:25-26 Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. Those who believe in me, even though they die, will live and everyone who lives and believes in me will never die.”