April 9, 1939 - Oct. 29, 2022

WENDELL — James Everett Campbell, 83, a resident of Wendell, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at his home in Wendell.

James was born on April 9, 1939, in Gannett, Idaho, the son of Everett Anderson Campbell and Mildred Irene Proctor.

He was raised and educated in Bellevue, Idaho, until his sophomore year in high school when he moved to Wendell, Idaho where he graduated high school.

James married Edith Lucile Hunsaker on October 10, 1959 in Wendell, Idaho.

He is survived by: his wife, Lucile Campbell of Wendell; two sons: Richard James Campbell of Encino, California and Calvin Hunsaker Campbell of Hansen, Idaho; one daughter, Cindy Lou Campbell of Wendell; ten grandchildren; and 18 1/2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by: his parents, Everett and Mildred Campbell; sisters: Catherine Lindsey and Anna Marie Anderson; and great-granddaughter, Remi Taylor.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, November 8, 2022 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Wendell. Burial will follow at the Wendell Cemetery.

A viewing will be held on Monday, November 7, 2022 from 5:00 to 8:00 pm at Demaray Funeral Service – Wendell Chapel; and on Tuesday from 10:00 am until service time at the Church.

The family would like to thank St. Luke's Magic Valley for their excellent care and Visions Hospice for their care and compassion, as well as the Wendell Fire Department and Gooding County Ambulance for their invaluable assistance.

