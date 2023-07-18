Dec. 17, 1962—July 7, 2023

BURLEY — On July 7, 2023, at 1:00 p.m., James Elliott Fisher, 60, went to be with his Lord and Savior. Following his October to July fight with melanoma then brain cancer, God promoted him to heaven.

James was born December 17, 1962, in Burley, Idaho, to Thomas Richard Fisher and Thelma Maxine Reed Fisher. He graduated from Burley High School, the class of 1983.

He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, cousin and friend to many. He loved all his friends at the Burley Fire Department. He also had respect for his boss, Stan Quan, at Wilson-Bates.

James was preceded in death by his father, Thomas; brother, Stephen Mark Fisher; both sets of grandparents; as well as a nephew, Jason Luke Fisher.

He is survived by his mother, Maxine; sisters, Sherry Lynn (Mike) Johnson and Lois Maxine Fisher; brothers, Thomas Glen “Bud” (Jill) Fisher and Michael Paul Fisher, all of Burley; his special nieces, Kristy Ann Fisher, Suzie Michelle (Kurt) Celmer, and Danielle Lee Fisher; his special nephews, Daniel “Danny” Brent Fisher, Matthew Lynn Johnson, Aaron Lee (Jamie) Johnson, and Scott Stephen Fisher; as well as many great-grand nieces and nephews.

The funeral will be held at 3:00 p.m. Thursday, July 13, at Rasmussen-Wilson Funeral Home, 1350 E. 16th St., in Burley, with Pastor Eloy Granados officiating. Burial will follow at Pleasant View Cemetery.

Family and friends will be received at the funeral home from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 12, and from 2:00 until 2:45 p.m. Thursday prior to the funeral service.

A live webcast of the funeral service will be available and maintained at rasmussenwilson.com.