July 11, 1936—June 2, 2023

TWIN FALLS — James Clifford Myers, 86, of Twin Falls, Idaho, passed away at home surrounded by family on June 2, 2023.

James Clifford Myers, known to family and friends as Jim, was born on July 11, 1936 to Merle and Mason Myers in Port Byron, IL.

In 1967, Jim met Karon and they wed in 1968. Jim was previously married and had three sons, Anthony, Bruce, and Mark. Mark passed away in 1978.

Jim is lovingly remembered by family and friends and will be most remembered for his willingness to help others, his wit and sense of humor with a ready smile and laughter, his ability to fix anything, and for his dedication and love for his family.

Jim was predeceased by his son, Mark, his brother, Gary, and his parents, Merle and Mason. Jim is survived by his wife, Karon; his sons: Anthony and Bruce; his grandchildren: Molly, Levi, Mason, Lily and Evan; and his brothers: Charles, Kim, and Michael.

A memorial service will be held in October, details to be provided later on Parke’s Magic Valley Funeral Home web page. https://www.magicvalleyfuneralhome.com/.