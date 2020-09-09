James (Andy) Melvin Anderson

Jim to his final days was remembered for his smile and his amazing customer service and friendship he always provided. You couldn’t go many places without Jim stopping to talk to someone who knew and loved him. Jim was happiest on a hunting trip with his sons, grandson and granddaughter, in his boat pulling kids behind it or trolling slowly waiting for the next big fish. Even in the final month before his death he was able to take a couple final fishing trips with his son, daughter, and grandchildren. Those two trips are by far the greatest joys he had in his final days. When not on the boat you could find him sitting on the back step with his love and wife enjoying the beautiful yard.