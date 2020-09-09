May 30, 1940—September 6, 2020
James (Andy) Melvin Anderson, age 80, of Twin Falls Idaho passed away Sunday, September 6, 2020 at home with his family by his side. He was born May 30, 1940 in Glenns Ferry, Idaho to Arthur Carl & Edna Mae Kaiser, Anderson. He was the youngest of six children. He attended and graduated from Glenns Ferry High School in 1959 where he met and fell in love with the love of his life Velda Joan Heath. They were married on September 30, 1961 in Glenns Ferry. The wonderful years together brought them three wonderful children, lots of camping trips as a family and fishing trips by the thousands.
Soon after graduation in 1961 he began at Safeway Inc. He worked in various Safeway locations as produce manager, assistant manager, and store manager. In 1980 Jim and Joan moved to Twin Falls where he continued working at Safeway. In 1988 Jim and Joan purchased the Safeway and it was then that Anderson’s Main Street Market was born. It became the home to the entire family, many cousins, high school pals, future life-long friends that turned to family and loyal customers. One employee, Mark Bailey, considered Jim as his honorary father and is part of the family to this day. The entire family worked together in this store until its closing in 1996. After the store’s closing Jim worked at Ridley’s Market, Logan’s Market and finally Fred Meyer until his retirement in 2012.
Jim to his final days was remembered for his smile and his amazing customer service and friendship he always provided. You couldn’t go many places without Jim stopping to talk to someone who knew and loved him. Jim was happiest on a hunting trip with his sons, grandson and granddaughter, in his boat pulling kids behind it or trolling slowly waiting for the next big fish. Even in the final month before his death he was able to take a couple final fishing trips with his son, daughter, and grandchildren. Those two trips are by far the greatest joys he had in his final days. When not on the boat you could find him sitting on the back step with his love and wife enjoying the beautiful yard.
Jim is survived by his wife, of nearly 59 years, Velda Joan (Heath) Anderson of Twin Falls, two sons and one daughter and their spouses who he considered his own. James & Dawn Anderson of Gooding, Bob & Sandi Anderson of Twin Falls and Tina & Kelly Irish of Hazelton. Eight grandchildren, Bryan & Charly Anderson, Jae Anderson & Zahodri Jackson, Brianna Anderson & Mitchell Duncan, Mike & Laura McKeel, Matt & Samantha McKeel, Nick McKeel, Cooper Irish, Karleigh Irish, five great-grandchildren, Kirsten, Corbin, Charlotte, Candace & Joe and one brother Jerry Anderson. Preceded in death by his parents Arthur Carl & Edna May Anderson, brothers Art Anderson, Dick Anderson and sisters Elaine Horrocks and Donna Rae Nielsen.
The family invites you to a celebration of life to honor this amazing man on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Gooding Country Club in Gooding Idaho. Flowers and condolences can be sent in care of Gooding Country Club, 1951 Highway 26 Gooding Idaho.
