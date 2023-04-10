Sept. 26, 1956—March 22, 2023

CAREY — Our Heavenly father came for Jama March 22, 2023 and welcomed her into his open arms.

Jama was born September 26, 1956 to James Arlie and Grayce Ann Lee in Scottsbluff, Nebraska.

Jama attended many schools and graduated from Wendell High School in 1974.

Jama grew up learning to play piano and violin from her mother. Mom had a great love for music and passed it on to Jama at an early age which she carried throughout her life. She played the piano on many occasions including some of her niece’s and nephew’s weddings.

Jama had a great love for horses. One of her favorites was “Appy” a purebred Appaloosa Gelding which she spent many a day riding. She was an avid “Endurance rider” riding an Arabian horse in 25 mile races. Jama always showed up at the Twin Falls County Fair in Filer to show her support watching her little brother’s family drive their Belgian Draft Horse Hitch and wagon in the Rodeo. It meant the world to us to have her there!

Jama’s true love of animals was displayed in her “Beagles”. The group of Beagles she owned (11) were definitely her “Kids”. They were a very important part of Jama’s life and will be with her forever.

In 1976, Jama married Ronald Berry. They enjoyed many years together while skiing, windsurfing, traveling and snow skiing. They started Boulder Mountain Pest Control in 1989 and moved to Carey, Idaho. Jama was widowed in 1998.

Jama continued running Boulder Mountain Pest Control and was able to spend time traveling. In 2003 she traveled to Mexico and loved it so much she purchased land there for future visits.

In 2007 Jama married long time friend Robin Houle in a beautiful river boat wedding. They continued operating Boulder Mountain Pest Control until their retirement. Robin and Jama enjoyed travelling to Mexico and Arizona. They enjoyed playing music together as Robin was quite the musician!

We lost Robin just a few days before Jama so they will be together in Heavenly Father’s arms.

Jama was preceded in death by her first husband, Ronald Berry, her husband, Robin Houle, parents, Jim and Grayce Lee, her brother, Jimmy Lee, nephew Cody Lee and great-nephew Weston Wayne Robertson.

Jama is survived by her sister, Linda Joy Ward, brother Eric (JoAnn) Lee and many nieces and nephews that all loved “Aunt Jama”.

Jama will be missed by many for her beautiful smile and fireball spirit!

Our family would like to give a special thanks to all of Jama and Robin’s “Angels” in the Carey area that were dear friends that helped whenever needed! As they say . . . you can’t pick your family but you can pick your friends and did Jama know how to pick her friends! You are all and always will be part of OUR family

Funeral services will be held Saturday April 15 2023 at 11:00 am at the Carey LDS Church, Carey, Idaho. Interment will be announced at a later date at Carey Idaho Cemetery.

Please visit Jama’s Tribute Page at www.woodriverchapel.com.