Jake Dean Bowman was born March 18, 2004, in San Diego, CA. Beloved son, brother, grandson, nephew, cousin, friend. Jake was brilliant, funny, kind, adventurous, daring and loved his family. The family moved to Twin Falls, ID in 2007. Jake attended Immanuel Lutheran School kindergarten through 5th grade and graduated a shining star. He transferred to the Filer school district where Jake became a natural leader for all. He excelled at everything put in front of him. He is Valedictorian of his 2022 class, Student Body President, National Honor Society President, two-time Captain of the Varsity basketball team, he also ran track and cross county and is a member of the Speech Team.

Jake’s appetite for knowledge was unmatched and he was an avid reader. He always had multiple books with him. Jake enjoyed basketball, skateboarding, wakeboarding, surfing, and skiing. We have many great memories at the family cabin and travels across the U.S. and abroad.

Jake is a young man that anyone who met or knew him would be proud to call him friend. Jake’s legacy of leadership, service, and kindness will be lifelong.

Jake touched many lives, and we are so thankful for all the great memories and the time we had with him. Jake struggled with depression that ended up being too much for him to handle. Now Jake, finally is at rest and we hold him close in our hearts, minds, and spirits. Jake will be greatly missed.

Jake is survived by his mother Rita Ruhter, father Robert Bowman, and sister Kali Bowman.

Please join us in honoring Jake on Sunday, May 22, 2022, at noon at the Filer High School gymnasium.

If you or someone you know is dealing with depression, please reach out. There is hope and healing.

If you would like to make a donation in Jake’s memory, the family suggests Immanuel Lutheran School, Filer High School athletics, or Idaho Suicide Prevention. Arrangements are under the direction of Rosenau Funeral Home.