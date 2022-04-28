Jacquelynn “Jacqui” Lee (Walker) Bibeau

April 29, 1954 – October 30, 2021

Jacqui Lee Bibeau, 67, came into this world at St. Benedict’s Hospital in Jerome, Idaho, on April 29, 1954, as the second of five girls to Leon and Mary Jo Walker of Twin Falls, Idaho.

During Jacqui’s school years she attended Bishop Glass Parochial School in Salt Lake City, Utah, St. Edward’s Parochial School in Twin Falls, and Twin Falls High School. While in high school Jacqui was a proud member of Junior Achievement.

After high school graduation Jacqui joined the United States Navy. While in the Navy Jacqui gave birth to her only child, daughter Megan Marie. She also met and married Doug Bibeau of Wisconsin. After many years of living in the Magic Valley, they moved back to Wisconsin to be closer to Doug’s family. While there, she became a big fan of the Green Bay Packers.

Jacqui was a devout Catholic and enjoyed attending mass and singing in the choirs at St. Edward’s Church in Twin Falls and Our Lady of the Pines and Our Lady of the Lakes in Balsom Lake, Wisconsin. Her favorite prayer was the Memorare of Mary.

Though Jacqui had many health issues towards the end of her life, she made sure to always keep her family members in her prayers and called her parents each day. She never gave up hope on being able to someday leave the care center and return home. Sadly that was never to happen and she passed away at the Golden Age Manor in Amery, Wisconsin.

Jacqui was preceded in death by her husband Doug and several loved family members.

Jacqui is survived by her daughter Megan; by her grandchildren Carrie Ann, Jonathan, and Joseph; by two great-grandchildren and one on the way. She is also survived by her parents Leon and Mary Jo, her sisters Nancy Ann Keane, Cathy Ward (Chris), Barbara Fox (James), Robin (Nick), and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Services were held in Wisconsin. Jacqui requests that you light a candle in her honor each year on her birthday, April 29.

The Memorare Prayer

Remember, O most gracious Virgin Mary, that never was it known that anyone who fled to thy protection, implored thy help, or sought thine intercession was left unaided.

Inspired by this confidence, I fly unto thee, O Virgin of virgins, my mother, to thee do I come, before thee I stand, sinful and sorrowful.

O Mother of the Word Incarnate, despise not my petitions, but in thy mercy hear and answer me. Amen.