Jacquelyn Besswanger

Feb. 28, 1949—Sept. 17, 2022

Here are some facts about me. First the reason you are reading this, I passed away due to lung cancer having never smoked anything in my life.

Other things about me I am a Utah Jazz Fan from head to toe. (Win a lot of games for me this season.) I love Great Apes (especially baby Orangutans) and monkeys. I enjoy the squirrels and birds our yard attracts. I am also a great fan of Calvin & Hobbes.

I was born Feb. 28, 1949 in Kimberley, Nevada to Eugene and Florence (Gardner) Besswanger. You will never find the town on the map because it was buried under mine waste.

My first few months I was living in Sunnyside Ranches in Nevada. Shortly thereafter we moved to Current Creek, Nevada with my two older sisters Susan and Dana. We explored and made mud pies.

When I was five my parents divorced and our mom and us three moved to Lund, Nevada. The town my mom was born and raised in. In 1959 another move to Heyburn, Idaho. My mom needed work to raise up three girls. There I attended Heyburn Elementary and Heyburn Jr. High. Entered Minidoka County High (Minico) fall of 1963. Graduated in 1967.

My sister Dana was living in California at the time so in 1968 I moved to Oxnard, California. Worked for Semtech Corp until 1978. That year we found out my mom had colon cancer so we quit our jobs and moved to Utah and Idaho. My mom passed away July 25, 1979. Then we lived permanently in Utah. Marriage was not to be in either of our lives so we have remained old maids all our lives.

I was employed at Evans & Sutherland Electronics for 20 years and Lite Touch for awhile.

I am survived by my sister, Susan Draper of Heyburn, Idaho, sister, Dana of Millcreek, Utah, niece, Staci Marie Hoyt of Burley, Idaho, nephew, James Draper of Heyburn, Idaho, niece, Nicole Luna (Julio Luna) of Caldwell, Idaho special nephew-in-law their daughters, Ashley Luna of Vancouver British Columbia, Kirsten Luna of Boise, Idaho and Halle Luna of Boise, Idaho.

Funeral services for Jackie will be on Friday, September 23, 2022 at 11:00 am at Starks Funeral Parlor, 3651 South 900 East, Salt Lake City. A viewing will be one hour prior to the service. Guests are encouraged to park on the north side of the building. Please share your memories with her family at www.starksfuneral.com.