May 14, 1971—Feb. 13, 2023

Jacob Tellez May was born on May 14, 1971 in Mexicali Baja, California and went to be with the Lord on February 13, 2023.

Jacob was a well-known as a family man, a father, grandpa, uncle and friend. He was always making friends and of a youthful spirit, his hard working ethics and love for his family was self-evident as he traveled fifteen hours every two months to be with them and love them.

Jacob worked in the construction business for most of his life in Hailey and surrounding areas. He was always with a smile on his face and willing to help others with great generosity. He will be missed by all of us.

Jacob is survived by his wife, Judith, daughters: Hilda, Amy, Daniela, Keiry and granddaughter, Alisson, who are in Mexico, his brother, Abraham (Mexico) and Isaac (Hagerman) Tellez.

Obituario:

Jacob Tellez May nació el 14 de mayo de 1971 en Mexicali Baja California y partió para estar con el Señor el 12 de febrero de 2023.

Jacob era un conocido hombre de familia, padre, abuelo, tío y amigo. Siempre estaba haciendo amigos y de espíritu joven, su ética de trabajo y amor por su familia era evidente, viajaba quince horas cada dos meses para estar con ellos y amarlos.

Jacob trabajó en el negocio de la construcción la mayor parte de su vida en Hayley y sus alrededores, siempre estaba con una sonrisa en su rostro y dispuesto a ayudar a los demás y con gran generosidad, todos lo extrañarámos.

Le sobreviven su esposa Judith, su hija Hilda, Amy, Daniela, Keiry y su nieta Alisson quienes están en México y su hermano Abraham (México) e Isaac (Hagerman) Tellez.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like to kindly encourage you to make a contribution towards Jacob’s funeral services that will take place in Hagerman, Idaho and Mexico.

Donations may be sent to: Hagerman Christian Center

RE: Jacob Tellez, PO Box 185, Hagerman, ID 83332.